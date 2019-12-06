Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her ‘Aggressive’ Christmas Tree After Trip With Ben Affleck: ‘Go Big Or Go Home’

The actress thinks the tree farm got her order wrong.

Jennifer Garner shared a hilarious holiday video with her Instagram fans. The actress and mom of three showed off her supersized Christmas tree, along with a message revealing she thinks she had a misdelivery.

Days after The Daily Mail posted a video of Garner, her ex-husband Ben Affleck, their kids — Samuel, Violet and Seraphina — as well as Ben’s mom Christine, on a Christmas tree shopping excursion, the Miracles from Heaven actress revealed that she thinks the tree farm delivered the wrong tree to her house.

In the video, a makeup-free Garner, 47, is standing beside a tree so tall it looks like it belongs in a mall courtyard. The movie star wears jeans, a baggy sweater, and sneakers and her hair is pulled back into a casual ponytail as she addresses her 7.9 million Instagram followers in the short clip.

“I told my kids we could go bigger because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer,” the actress explained in the video. “But then it was delivered and I’m not sure this was the tree we picked out.”

Fans are then shown just how much taller the tree is than the 5’8″ actress as it towers over her by many feet. Indeed, the bushy tree looks to be nearly double Garner’s height.

“It’s a little aggressive,” Garner admits of the tree in the video.

Fans and famous friends had a field day in the comments section of Jennifer’s post.

“WHOA!” wrote pal Reese Witherspoon.

“OH EM GEE that tree has some serious BTE (big tree energy),” added TV news journalist Katie Couric.

“That’s so Christmas Vacation,” chimed in actress Morgan Fairchild, as she referenced the classic Chevy Chase holiday movie.

And Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth had a different problem.

“I can’t go big, so I go home Jen!” she wrote.

Since the enormous tree is now set up inside Jennifer’s house, it can be presumed the busy mom of three is keeping it. With any luck, fans of the Catch Me If You Can actress will get to see the finished product after the family decorates the massive holiday tree. They will definitely need some ladders, though, and probably the help of the kids’ tall dad, Ben.

The hilarious tree news comes after Garner’s and Affleck’s holiday weekend with their kids was reportedly marred by a heated argument between the exes. The celebrity couple divorced last year but have continued to share family time with their three kids.