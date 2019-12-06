Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Smoking-Hot Red Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore had her followers drooling with a sizzling Instagram update in which she rocked a sexy red mini dress.

Tarsha didn’t specify her location other than including Gold Coast, Queensland in the geotag of the post. She posed while standing on a type of balcony area with white railings, but the balcony appeared to be an interior one. A breathtaking statement light fixture was visible, hanging from the ceiling to her left, and the space appeared to have plenty of large windows.

Tarsha stunned in a form-fitting red mini dress that highlighted her curvaceous figure to perfection. The dress featured short cap sleeves and a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bold red look had a figure-hugging silhouette which clung to every inch of Tarsha’s curves before ending a few inches above mid-thigh. The dress also had a wrapped and ruched texture with two seams running down the front to emphasize her hourglass physique.

The stunner from Australia wore her brunette locks down in loose waves, and her silky strands tumbled down her shoulder. She kept her makeup glamorous yet simple, adding a neutral gloss, voluminous lashes, and plenty of highlighter and bronzer to contour her face. She brought one hand up to her hair, brushing it away from her face, while the other stayed by her side. Tarsha didn’t add many accessories to the dress, just a small black clutch with a gold chain that she wore on her shoulder.

The dress Tarsha wore in the picture was from the brand Oh Polly, as she clarified in the caption of the post. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 6,900 likes within just two hours. Many of the Australian beauty’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Very pretty in red,” one follower commented.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and red hot tarsha. love you baby,” another fan added, including several flame emoji and heart emoji in the comment.

Loading...

“Red looks fab on you doll,” another fan said, loving the bold hue against her bronzed skin.

“Wish I was this pretty,” another added.

When it comes to her evening attire, Tarsha prefers dresses that have figure-hugging silhouettes that showcase her toned physique. Just yesterday, the bronzed beauty shared a picture of herself in a tight white dress as she celebrated a major milestone in her life. The dress was a knee-length look, not a mini dress, but it had a revealing neckline and form-fitting shape that flaunted her hourglass curves.