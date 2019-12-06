Carrie Underwood Wows In White Leggings In Aspen

Carrie got seasonal at a workout event in Aspen.

Carrie Underwood got in a winter workout this week as she promoted her popular athleisure line during a trip to Aspen, Colorado. The country cutie was spotted in a seasonally colored workout ensemble in new snaps and videos shared to Instagram Stories by her workout line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, on December 5, as she rocked a pair of white skintight leggings during a workout in the snowy destination.

In the uploads, which can be seen on Twitter, the gorgeous mom of two stunned in the bottoms from her line that were white and mixed with a grey marble print that perfectly showcased her lean and toned legs.

The star also revealed her fit figure in a white long-sleeved top that matched the Aspen snow.

Carrie was photographed in the all-white shirt with see-through mesh inserts that stretched all the way down the outsides of both of her arms. The top also featured thumb inserts to prevent the sleeves from rolling up during her intense workout sessions.

She paired the snowy white look with a pair of pristine white sneakers and stood on a white faux fur rug. The beauty was spotted posing in front of a display for Calia – which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores – that showed off a number of new pieces that would soon be available from the range, which first launched back in 2015.

She stood with her left hand on her hip in the photo as she flashed her huge yellow diamond engagement ring from her husband Mike Fisher.

In another snap shared to Instagram Stories from the event, the “Southbound” singer looked adorable as she posed inside a snowglobe in front of a window that looked out over the snow.

Clearly getting into the winter spirit, Carrie put her hands up and wiggled her fingers and moved from side to side as she stood with the giant snowglobe around her and presents on the floor in front of her. In another video, she hit the floor with the attendees to get some crunches in in her all-white athleisure gear.

She had her long blond hair tied back and away from her face for the snowy event and rocked her signature smokey eye and nude lip.

Earlier in the day, Carrie posted a video to her own Instagram Stories account urging her millions of followers to head to Calia’s page to keep up with her Aspen event.

The latest look at items from her line came shortly after the beauty was spotted in another pair of skintight leggings from her line earlier this week. That time, the blond beauty wowed followers of Calia’s Instagram as she got a workout in in a pair of maroon bottoms.

The star appeared to mix business and pleasure as she enjoyed the winter escape to Colorado. As The Inquistr reported earlier this week, she also shared photos to Instagram Stories of herself and her husband as well as close friend Ivey Childers as they all hit the ski slopes together.