Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Plunging Top While Eating Guac

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez stunned her 1.9 million followers after posting a picture where she wore a plunging top while eating guacamole.

Though the fitness fanatic helps followers learn how to achieve their dream bodies, Ainsley isn’t all work and no play in her philosophy. Accordingly, she enjoyed a night out to feast on some Mexican food, telling fans not to deprive themselves of fun outings — even if it doesn’t involve the healthiest of foods.

That said, Ainsley added that fans could still make smarter choices while eating out, like avoiding sugary cocktails like margaritas for tequila reposado and opting for ceviche over tacos.

Ainsley’s lifestyle choices certainly reflect in her killer body, and the Miami-based beauty has become a social media star thanks to her workout videos that flaunt her figure. Though not wearing a bikini or athleisure clothing, Ainsley still managed to look stunning in her latest photo.

The stunner wore a tight black tank top for the occasion. The top featured a very low plunging v-neck that showed off a generous amount of cleavage from the fitness star. The sleeveless detail meant that Ainsley’s toned arms were on full display.

The brunette beauty accessorized with simple jewelry, that included a Cartier bracelet, a diamond necklace, and a pair of stud earrings. One wrist also sported an elastic hair tie. Ainsley also kept her makeup low-key, with just some mascara and some clear lip balm. Her hair was styled in a classic straight blow-dry, and her brown locks cascaded past her shoulders to her bust-line.

The setting for the shot was a restaurant in Miami, and Ainsley posed with a plate of Mexican food, including some guacamole, in front of her. She posed with her trademark sweet smile, cocking her head slightly. One arm rested on the table while the other held up a forkful of her meal.

The post earned over 24,000 likes and more than 515 comments.

“Actually left speechless with this pic. Of course you are beautiful but I think the smile over took me,” one awestruck fan gushed.

“That smile is too perfect!” raved another, along with the heart-eye emoji face.

“Such a cutie and she likes tequila. Dream girl,” wrote a third, also employing the heart-eye emoji face, as well as an American flag and bacon emoji.

“Always inspiring!” concluded a fourth, along with the hallelujah hands emoji.

Earlier that day, Ainsley had posted one of her classic workout videos. In the post, she wore a sports bra with skintight yoga pants, and used a weighted ball for her exercises, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.