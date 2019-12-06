Jinger Duggar Abruptly Pulls Out Of Rebecca Minkoff Event After Facebook Fonut Backlash

Jinger Duggar abruptly pulled out of a scheduled holiday event at the Los Angeles Rebecca Minkoff store after a backlash regarding her partnership with local Los Angeles donut company Fonuts brewed on Facebook.

Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo were scheduled to attend the Rebecca Minkoff Mommy Pampering Event event scheduled for December 8. The couple has since removed themselves from the event, reported In Touch Weekly, due to “personal circumstances.”

The star of TLC’s Counting On first posted her affiliation with the brand less than one week ago, explaining in a since-deleted Instagram post, “As the holiday season is in full swing, I thought it’d be a great time to give back! I’m excited to announce I’ve partnered with @rebeccamikoff to throw a mommy pampering event at their flagship location in Los Angeles.”

In the post, Jinger was seen wearing casual clothing and holding up one of the designer’s bags at the store’s Melrose location. The store also sells luxe clothing, shoes, and accessories.

For the event, The Rebecca Minkoff store also partnered with Toys for Tots. Shoppers at the store would receive 20% off their purchase when they brought a toy to donate to the organization.

Fans of the reality star would have also enjoyed a specially named “Jingerbread” donut during the couple’s appearance, named for the reality star by local company Fonuts. The store also scheduled complimentary hair braiding, nail art, and makeup touchups for its patrons, which will go on as scheduled.

Fonuts came under fire for their partnership with the reality star and cut ties with her shortly before she pulled out of the Minkoff event, releasing a statement to their patrons explaining their side of the story.

The company was going to sell the seasonal sweet treats named for the Counting On star all December long. However, Fonuts decided to end the promotion after learning more about Jinger and her family. They apologized to their followers for not properly researching the reality star before hiring her.

Followers of the brand quickly spoke up on Facebook to thank the store for adhering to the core beliefs they stated in their post which include “kindness, inclusivity, and transparency.”

The Rebecca Minkoff event will still go on as scheduled. Its official ticketing page mentions the couple pulling out of the scheduled date and encourages the store’s fans to attend and donate to Toys for Tots.

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo moved to Los Angeles earlier this year so he could pursue graduate work at The Masters Seminary. The couple previously lived in Laredo, Texas with their daughter, Felicity.