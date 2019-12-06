Pink Reveals Dramatic New Look As She Holds Her Hair In Her Hands: ‘Letting Go’

Pink showed off her drastic hair cut in a new photo.

Singer Pink (often stylized as P!nk) showed off a brand new look on her Instagram page this week. In a stunning photo she shared with her 7.3 million followers on December 5, the mom of two gave fans a look at a pretty drastic new hair cut as she revealed that she’d buzzed off her blond locks.

In the snap, Pink could be seen with her head looking down as she gave the camera a good look at her seriously short new hairdo, which was a buzz cut.

The “Just Like Fire” singer crouched down on a wooden floor as she looked down at her hands, which were holding her cut off locks.

The star’s two hands were cupped together in front of her and had several strands of hair piled up that she’d just had shaved off her head.

Pink cut a pretty casual look for haircut day. She rocked a cream top with buttons down the chest, which she opened to give a peak of her black top underneath. The uber-talented singer rolled up the sleeves of her top to show off her large arm tattoos that stretched up both of her forearms.

She paired the look with what appeared to be gray sweatpants as she popped a squat to show off her buzz cut.

Pink didn’t reveal exactly what caused her to buzz off her locks, though she did tell fans in the caption that she was ready to let go of a few things as she made the plunge to have her hair even shorter.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the “So What” singer – who recently revealed why she turned down the chance to perform the halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl – also shared a glimpse at her trip to the salon via Instagram Stories.

There, she re-posted a shot from artistic director Pamela Neal which showed a lot of her hair on the wooden floor as someone grabbed a vacuum to clean up. The snap was decorated with several scissor emoji.

The upload posted to Pink’s main account has already received more than 675,000 likes in the first 9 hours since she shared it online and has received more than 10,000 comments from her fans.

Many were quick to praise the star for her obvious confidence.

“You are beautiful inside and out,” one person told the singer.

Another wrote in the comments, “Buzz all the way so liberating. u go girl.”

A third comment read, “Love this so much” with an eye heart emoji.

Pink has long been an advocate for self-acceptance and self-confidence and has admitted on multiple occasions that she wants to be a good role model for her kids when it comes to feeling good in her own skin. Her dramatic new buzz cut comes just days after she revealed that she was planning to take some time away from the music scene to focus more on her family.