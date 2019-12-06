Abby Dowse Flaunts Cleavage In Sparkly Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Abby Dowse‘s latest Instagram update showed her getting into the holiday spirit wearing a gorgeous, sparkly dress with a plunging neckline.

The model’s update was a selfie in which she was sitting one the edge of a chair in a bedroom decorated in white. Part of a bed covered in white linens and pillows could be seen behind her.

The beauty’s long-sleeved dress was covered in silver sequins — a look that made her bronze skin pop. Something else that was popping was her cleavage, which could not be ignored as the neckline of the dress went well below her breasts. She wore layered pendant necklaces that also drew the eye to her chest. The sexy ensemble featured a belt with ties that hung off to one side. Coupled with ruched seams, the number highlighted Abby’s hourglass figure.

The dress sat at the top of her thighs, giving her followers a nice look at her toned legs. She leaned her forearm on the arm of the chair as she held the camera in her other hand.

The blond bombshell wore her hair parted on the side and down over her shoulders. Her makeup looked light and included dark brows and a nude gloss on her lips. She donned a pair of silver, strappy high-heel sandals to complete the glam look. The stunner looked like she was about to head out the door for a night of fun.

In the caption, Abby said the dress was perfect for the holidays, adding that it was from Fashion Nova.

Her fans thought she was perfect in the titillating number.

“Perfect Christmas present perfectly wrapped,” joked one follower.

“Now it’s A Wonderful White Christmas,” said a second admirer.

“You look gorgeous Abby and this dress is stunning,” a third fan wrote.

“You’re always center stage That dress takes it to another level,” commented a fourth follower.

Abby has been enjoying sparkly clothing lately. She recently thrilled her fans when she shared a photo of herself in a tiny, shimmery bikini that left little imagination. While her sequin dress covered up considerably more skin than her bikini, that didn’t stop it from being hot. The beauty knows how to flaunt her figure, and doesn’t mind showing off some skin.

She models a variety of outfits from fashion brands including Oh Polly and Missy Empire, ranging from lingerie to sexy rompers. Whatever she wears, her fans can always count on her looking sexy.