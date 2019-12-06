Nicole Scherzinger Displays Midriff In Fierce Green Ensemble

Nicole Scherzinger has been very busy recently but that hasn’t stopped the star from posting content regularly on her Instagram account. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper shared a boomerang and two photos within one post and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

Scherzinger wore an eye-popping ensemble that looked great on the singer. She paired a green blazer jacket with high-waisted loose-fitted pants and opted for chunky black heels that showcased her black nail polish. Underneath the blazer, Nicole wore a black crop top that displayed a little midriff. The “Whatever U Like” songstress sported her dark brunette hair down and wavy and applied a glossy red lip. She accessorized herself with thin gold hoop earrings and numerous necklaces.

In the boomerang clip Scherzinger attached, she is standing in front of a plain black wall. She stared directly at the camera lens while the wind was blowing her hair. She placed one hand beside her and the other by her pocket.

In the first photo, Nicole was photographed from head to toe. The “Baby Love” hitmaker sported a similar pose to the boomerang. In the second image, she lifted one hand to her head and owned a goofy expression. Scherzinger pouted while she glared to the camera.

Nicole hinted that she has a busy work life by writing “can’t stop, won’t stop” in her caption with the hashtag “XFactorTheBand” at the end.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 55,000 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“Wow, you look amazing. Love the colour of your outfit,” one user wrote.

“The hottest woman on earth,” another shared.

“That’s my QUEEN. Absolutely stunning as usual. I love you so much,” a third fan remarked.

“The prettiest woman in the world!!!” a fourth follower commented.

The new series of The X Factor will find a new band to enter the world of music. The first episode will air on Monday, December 9 on ITV.

14 hours ago, Scherzinger shared a video clip to promote the upcoming series. She and Simon Cowell will return as judges.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole told her followers that she can’t wait to be a part of the new show in a post containing three photos of her in black-and-white. The Pussycat Doll wore a fitted plaid jumpsuit with a patterned shirt underneath. She rocked her hair in a ponytail and posed in front of a similar backdrop to the new photos shared nine hours ago.