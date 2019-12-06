‘Fuller House’ Fans React To Stephanie’s Sweet Baby Name That Pays Tribute To 2 Beloved Family Members

And no, one of them is not MIA Auntie Michelle.

Fuller House fans are reacting to a new character’s sweet name that pays tribute to two beloved family members from the original Full House series. The fifth and final season of the Netflix hit kicked off with the episode “Welcome Home, Baby-to-Be-Named Later.” And now, we have a name.

After Season 4 of Fuller House ended with Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and her love Jimmy Gibbler (Adam Hagenbuch) celebrating the birth of their baby girl, fans were left wondering what the child’s name would be. Jimmy’s sister Kimmy (Andrea Barber) carried the baby via as a surrogate, so some fans suspected her name would be incorporated into the newborn’s name.

Instead, Fuller House writers pulled off a bit of a surprise in the Season 5 premiere. Amid Stephanie’s unconfidence about motherhood, she struggles with choosing a name for her baby until her dad and big sister inspire her. In the end, Stephanie goes with the name Danielle Jo Tanner. Fans of the series know that the name honors Stephanie’s dad Danny (Bob Saget) and the middle name of her sister D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), whose name is Donna Jo.

Stephanie’s announcement that little Danielle will be nicknamed Dani had Fuller House fans thrilled. The cutest part is that she shares the D.J. initials with her aunt D.J. And lest you think surrogate Kimmy was left in the dust, she was given godmother honors.

On Twitter, Fuller House fans reacted to the adorable baby name for the newest Tanner family member.

Dani Jo Tanner. Brb gonna cry. #FullerHouse,” one fan tweeted.

“Danielle Jo… Dani Tanner. I’m not crying, you’re crying,” another added.

“Aww Steph named her baby Danielle Jo Tanner. She can be addressed as Dani or DJ!” a third fan wrote.

Stephanie’s journey to motherhood dates back to the first season of Fuller House when the middle Tanner sister revealed that she was unable to have children. By season 3, family friend Kimmy offered to carry a baby for Stephanie via in-vitro fertilization. After Kimmy delivered the baby, proud papa Jimmy Gibbler proposed to Stephanie in the hospital room.

Loading...

In real life, Jodie Sweetin is a mom of two. The 36-year-old actress previously told Today she was excited to welcome a new baby to the set of Fuller House.

“I think it’s going to be really fun for fans to see what Stephanie’s like as a parent,” Sweetin added. “And I think it’s going to be great to have that interaction of D.J. and her parenting style, and Steph and her parenting style, and Kimmy and hers. I think it’s gonna be a really fun dynamic for the three women in the house with all the kids.”

Incidentally, there’s no chance that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Michelle Tanner will question why she wasn’t part of baby Dani Jo’s name. It has already been confirmed that the Olsen twins will not appear in the final season of Fuller House.

The first nine episodes of the final season of Fuller House are available on Netflix now.