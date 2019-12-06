Kelly Clarkson Thankful For Fans Spotify Support & Teases ‘New Music Coming Soon’

Kelly Clarkson is very thankful for the support of her fans who use the Spotify music streaming service. She posted a photo to Instagram which showed just how much her music was played throughout the year 2019 and teased “new music coming soon” to her devoted fans in the photo’s caption as a way to show her appreciation.

The Voice coach and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show proudly showed off just how much her music has been listened to on the streaming platform throughout the year, a whopping 431.1 million times.

Kelly also revealed her tunes have amassed 46.6 million listeners, who have heard 23.2 million hours of her songs in 79 countries worldwide in a post shared from Spotify for Artists.

Those impressive numbers had a humbling effect on Kelly, and the entertainer couldn’t wait to share new news regarding some upcoming music she is working on, although Kelly did not specify what date these new tunes would drop.

In the photo shared by Spotify, Kelly looks gorgeous and glammed up. Her face is stunning, with smoky eye makeup and pale lips, her cheekbones accented and highlighted with a light pink blush. Kelly’s blonde hair is full and loose, cascading over her shoulders as she holds the tips of the bottom of her tresses for the camera. She is wearing drop earrings over what appears to be a stark black dress with a sweetheart neck and dark nails.

In response to this fabulous post, Kelly’s fans penned their sentiments to the singer for a job well done in 2019.

“My top artist of the decade,” said one fan in the post.

A second fan remarked, “Love you Kelly!!!!!! Thanks for being my inspiration and idol in my life,” followed by over a dozen heart, flower, smiley face, and star emojis.

“And this doesn’t include those of us who’ve purchased all your music in disc or Apple Music form and listen on repeat! Congrats on an incredible year!” applauded the third fan.

Other fans appeared thrilled to learn the news that Kelly would be releasing new music soon.

This past year has been one of great strides for the first American Idol winner.

She has continued her work as a coach on The Voice, helping to shape and lead some of the most talented singers in reality competition television alongside John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Kelly is slated to continue her Voice gig in 2020.

Kelly also debuted her eponymous talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show in syndication to both great reviews and ratings this past fall and will begin a residency in Las Vegas titled “Invincible” for the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. This residency will give fans in a one-of-a-kind up-close music experience that rocks through Kelly’s nearly two-decade-long catalog of award-winning smash hits.