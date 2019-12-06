‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Liam & Steffy Play Detective

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 9 reveal that a painful decision will have to be made. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will decide on the fate of their marriage, while Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will stumble upon the truth, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, December 9 – Brooke’s Ultimatum

Brooke will stun Ridge when she gives him an ultimatum of her own. The dressmaker approached her with divorce papers and a request. He told her that unless she agreed to forgive Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), their marriage would be over. However, Brooke won’t give in to Ridge’s demands that easily. She will try to reason with her husband and tell him what it will take for them to save their marriage.

Steffy will also give Thomas a piece of her mind, per The Inquisitr. She will tell him to mind his own business as far as Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is concerned. However, Thomas will clap back at his sister when she tells him that Hope already has her own family.

Tuesday, December 10 – Thomas Suggests A Fashion Show Competition

In an attempt to get Hope to work with him at Forrester Creations, Thomas will suggest that Hope For The Future and Intimates face-off in a fashion show competition. Thomas will claim to need Hope’s help so that they can win the showdown.

Shauna will startle Ridge when she tells him about her feelings after he confronts Brooke.

Wednesday, December 11 – Wyatt’s “Complicated” Relationship

The soap opera spoilers state that Wyatt Spencer (Scott Clifton) will confide in his brother and tell Liam that things are not looking so great with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He will tell him that things have suddenly become very “complicated.”

Hope and Steffy go head-to-head as the excitement for the fashion show competition kicks in.

Thursday, December 12 – Thomas Schemes With Shauna

Thomas doesn’t want his father and Brooke to reconcile. Therefore, he will encourage Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to go after Ridge.

Liam wants to expose Thomas. He will approach Steffy to help him show everyone that Thomas has not changed.

Friday, December 13 – Liam & Steffy Stumble Upon The Truth

Liam and Steffy will head to Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment. However, they will be stunned when they run into Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) instead. Zoe will tell them Thomas’ latest plans.

Brooke wants Ridge to see that Thomas is still scheming and manipulating those around him.