Jessica Simpson Expresses Gratitude To Fans As She Poses With Her Memoir In Stunning New Photo: ‘Blown Away’

The superstar mom of three opens up to her fans in 'Open Book.'

Jessica Simpson has her fans seeing double with her latest Instagram post. The singer, designer, and author posted a new photo of her holding a copy of her upcoming memoir, Open Book. The black and white photo features Jessica posing in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree as she expresses gratitude for the life she has today.

In the caption to the photo, Jessica reflects on her life and thanks fans for all of their support as she gets ready to release her long-awaited memoir. The 39-year-old mom of three reveals the book is a result of “years” of her pouring her into her manuscript, and she describes the beautiful fruition of the project as “surreal.”

In the comments section to the post, Jessica fielded questions about pre-ordering the book and a possible book tour. (Yes, there will be one and the list of cities is coming soon.) The blonde beauty also revealed that she will be narrating the audio version of the book.

In the comments section to the post, Jessica’s fans raved about the positive message in her post and the hint that she will really be opening up on Open Book.

“Omg I needed this message today,” one fan wrote.

“Very deep and profound Jessica. Congratulations,” another wrote.

“So very happy that you were able to share all of the good, not so good and difficult times. It can be healing,” a third fan added.

Loading...

A description for Open Book listed on Amazon reveals that Jessica’s book is “guided by the journals she’s kept since age fifteen.” It also teases that years ago Jessica was originally approached to write a motivational guide to living your best life, but she walked away from the offer because she didn’t want to “lie” to her fans. Now that her happy life is in place with her husband Eric Johnson and their three kids, Jessica is presenting her authentic self to the world.

Jessica Simpson’s gorgeous new photo and message of gratitude comes just two days after she unveiled her book cover to fans via a sweet family photo with her kids Maxwell Drew and Ace Knute. In the photo, the trio sits amid piles of signed title pages as the kids hold up copies of their famous mama’s book. Jessica describes the project as “the hardest and most rewarding” thing she has ever done in her career.

Jessica Simpson’s Open Book is available for pre-order now and will be released on February 4.