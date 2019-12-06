‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Warns Thomas To Stay In His Lane

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 9 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will issue a warning to her brother. Steffy will take a stand and let Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) know that he should mind his own business, per She Knows Soaps.

Brother and sister are still trying to mend the rift in their relationship. After Thomas hid Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity, Steffy thought that she would never be able to forgive him. But thanks to Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) effort to heal his family, it seems as if Steffy and Thomas are at least speaking to each other.

The soap opera spoilers state that Steffy will tell Thomas to stay in his lane as far as Hope is concerned. After speaking to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Steffy will realize that her brother’s obsession is far from over. In fact, Hope used his feelings for her to get him to sign Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) custody papers.

Steffy will warn Thomas to stay out of Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) relationship. The designer previously broke up the couple’s marriage by manipulating Hope’s feelings for Douglas. Steffy doesn’t want to see her brother repeat the mistakes of the past.

These two siblings always stick together ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XzChQgnZIn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2019

Thomas may remind his sister that he has just as much right to Hope’s time as Liam does. Just as Hope shares a child with Liam, she also now shares a child with him. Thomas will point out that he and Douglas are also now a part of Hope’s family. While Steffy may try to reason with Thomas, it’s unlikely that he will see the reality of the situation. Steffy may tell him that while they may share a son, Hope and Liam and still together. Co-parenting a child is not the same as being in a relationship with someone.

The designer previously told his sister his heart’s desire. He wanted a future with Hope and Douglas, and he wanted Liam to return to Steffy. While Steffy did say that it would be nice to have Liam back at the cliff house, she also told her brother that he needed a reality check. She will set him straight and tell him that he should stay out of Hope and Liam’s personal affairs and focus on raising Douglas.

The Inquisitr reports that Steffy and Hope soon be facing a battle of their own. Intimates and Hope For The Future will go head-to-head in the fashion show competition of the year.