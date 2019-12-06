‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, December 5: Thomas Reminds Liam That Hope Is Now His Family Too

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, December 5 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who visited Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) at the cabin. She said that she was glad that their daughters had spent Thanksgiving together. Hope was also glad that they were growing up as sisters, per She Knows Soaps.

Steffy confronted Hope for keeping Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) “death” a secret. Hope told Steffy that she regretted her actions and wished that she could make some different decisions.

Steffy also tackled the subject of Hope using Thomas’ feelings for her to get him to sign the custody papers. Steffy pointed out that they would now have to co-parent for the rest of their lives since Hope was now one of Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) legal guardians. Hope ascertained that Steffy wasn’t pleased about the custody agreement. Steffy knew that Hope loved Douglas but felt that the blonde took advantage of her brother.

At Forrester Creations, Thomas and Douglas discussed the previous day’s Thanksgiving dinner. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) barged into the office and Thomas wanted to know if Hope came with him. Liam told the little boy that Hope was spending the day with Beth. Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) then took Douglas on a secret mission to give Thomas and Liam some time to talk.

Liam then blasted Thomas, as reported by The Inquisitr. He wanted to talk about how Thomas had manipulated Hope by letting her think that he was dead. Liam was angry because Thomas had put Hope through more agony after everything that she had already been through. Thomas apologized and tried to tell Liam that he was trying to be a better man. Liam then informed the designer that Hope was far from forgiving him for what he put them through with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Thomas felt that Hope would see how much he has changed once she spent more time with him at work. Liam mentioned that Hope was going to spend more time at home with Beth. Liam warned Thomas to stay away from Hope and Beth. Thomas reminded Liam that he and Hope also shared a child – thanks to Douglas, they were a family too.

The soap opera spoilers hinted that Thomas would change tactics and he did. Hope entered Thomas’ office at Forrester Creations. The designer told her that he had a surprise for her. Pam let in three models wearing Thomas’ new Hope For The Future designs. Thomas told Hope that her line needed her and he wanted her to return to work full time. Just then, Douglas also came into the room carrying more designs. The little boy begged “mommy” to work with his father.