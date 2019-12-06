Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Abby Falls For Chance

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby may have love in her future when she and Chance Chancellor connect. They have a Merry Christmas ahead of them it seems.

For many years now, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) has been exceedingly unlucky in love. Her marriage to Stitch (Sean Carrigan) fell apart, and for a while, she and Sharon (Sharon Case) fought over Scotty Grainger (Daniel Hall), but he left town. She’s had a string of broken relationships, including her failed engagement to Arturo Rosales (Jason Canela) and a brief time with Nate (Sean Dominic) as she rebounded after Arturo left her for Mia (Noemi Gonzalez).

Ever since Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) returned to town, Abby has engaged in some heavy flirtation with him, and he seems to give it right back to her. Abby actress Melissa Ordway recently discussed her on-screen alter ego’s love possibilities with Soap Opera Digest.

“She’s really crushing on him. As soon as he got into town, she wanted to be close to him. She’s been like, ‘Oh, do you want to get a drink?’ ‘You can stay at my hotel for free. Whatever you need,'” Ordway revealed.

Chance has been around quite a bit. After he rescued Connor (Judah Mackey) and his parents from Simon (Jeffrey Vincent Parise), he and Abby have teamed up to figure out what is going on with the thief at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Of course, he sees what she did to get rid of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and it looks like Chance is okay with Abby pretending there is a thief at the hotel and pinning it on Phyllis’s faulty security system.

Eventually, Abby and Chance have dinner together, and things go incredibly well while they share a meal.

“They talk about everything…, and really connect,” said Ordway. “They definitely have a lot in common. She does say how a guy like him would’ve never been interested in the old Abby.”

As their meal comes to an end, Chance lets Abby know that he wants to kiss her. Abby is absolutely interested in kissing Chance too, so she reaches out and plants one right on him, and sparks fly.

“She’s just being who she is, and I think he likes her take-charge attitude. I think they’re starting out on a good note. I’m really hopeful about this one for Abby,” the actress said.

She’s no longer the young and impetuous woman she used to be, and it is possible that Abby and Chance could create something long lasting. Abby is way overdue for some real happiness.