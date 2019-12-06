Hailee Steinfeld Sports Tons Of Tattoos In Revealing New Instagram Photo: ‘Big Dickinson Energy’

Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld is channeling her Apple TV+ character in a new Instagram photo that shows the singer/actress wearing nothing but a white bandeau and black leggings. Despite showing off quite a bit of skin, perhaps the most eye-catching part of the picture is the multitude of vibrant tattoos adorning the brunette’s shoulders and upper chest. It appears that they’re fake since she hasn’t been seen with them before, but the actress doesn’t clarify one way or another.

Most of the tattoos are of suns, butterflies, and stars. All of those symbols are familiar to Dickinson fans who would have seen them crop up a few times during the show’s first season.

“[B]ig dickinson energy,” wrote Steinfeld in a cheeky photo caption attached to her picture.

Due to the sheer number of tattoos Steinfeld has, it’s hard to see all of them. Still, some of the most visible include a bee pollinating a flower, several butterflies with a broad spectrum of colorful patterns, an open palm, and a few random star-shaped patterns.

The photo is a traditional mirror selfie taken with her iPhone, which is adorned with a red phone case that has the actress’s initials printed on it. Her long hair is a little messy and unkempt, hanging down in natural waves around her bare face.

Steinfeld has a huge following thanks to her early start in the acting world and her increasing popularity over the last few years with hit films like Pitch Perfect. At present, she has more than 12 million followers, and more than 22,000 of them have liked her latest picture already.

A majority of the comments on her Instagram update are praising the beauty for her natural good looks. But many of her fans are also curious to know whether or not the tattoos are real or fake.

“I love the imagery of the show it’s my absolute favorite!” said one fan.

Loading...

“I’m actually so stupid I dead *ss thought you tatted yourself and I just had a mini heart attack. Kinda good though,” commented another person.

“‘[D]ickson [sic] energy’ that actually made me laugh,” added a third user.

The gorgeous brunette is not shy about flaunting her physical assets on Instagram from time to time. Back in September, The Inquisitr reported that Steinfeld had posted a sexy photograph of herself wearing a silver dress with a very high slit.

The entire first season of Dickinson is currently available to watch on Apple TV+. A second season has been confirmed to be in the works, reports Decider.