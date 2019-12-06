Angela Simmons Sizzles In Skimpy Blue Bikini For Brand New Vacation Photo From Bali

Angela Simmons likely dropped several jaws with the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the two-picture update, the Growing Up Hip Hop star is rocking a light blue string bikini that leaves little to the imagination. She paired the skimpy two-piece swimsuit with a bright pink-and-purple cover-up that seems to be covered with a tropical pattern. Angela accessorized her outfit with a pair of rose gold reflective sunglasses. She wore her hair out and it fell well past her shoulders.

In the first photo, the reality TV star and entrepreneur is looking down and appears to be adjusting the tie on her cover-up. The second snapshot sees her looking at the camera with her head tilted to one side as she poses with her weight shifted to one side and a knee slightly raised. In each photo, she uses a stone wall as her backdrop.

Her barely there attire is perfect for the location. Her caption and geotag reveal that she is currently in Bali, Indonesia. In the caption, Angela also disclosed that she’d been traveling for more than 24 hours to get there and later plugged the season premiere of GUHH.

The upload amassed over 75,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments in the hour after it was posted. In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled by the photos Angela shared.

“Yes. I thought I’d be waiting until next summer for more of these pics,” one fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Didn’t know my eyes could leave my body no special effects,” another enthusiastic admirer added.

Others were a bit more succinct with their praise.

“Looking delicious,” a third commenter said.

“Built not bought,” a fourth fan added, which is the tagline that Angela regularly includes on the photos and videos of her working out.

Several of the other comments were filled with diverse collections of emoji all meant to express positive sentiment toward Angela’s seductive display of her assets.

This is hardly the first time that Angela has received comments like these on her Instagram content. She got similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself in a more modest two-piece outfit in lime green. The ensemble featured a criss-cross strap detail on her waist and a matching jacket that was slung slightly off of her shoulders. Angela’s caption on that post saw her share the dictionary definition for “confidence.”

The social media update currently has over 64,000 likes and more than 650 comments.