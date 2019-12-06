Actor Sean Hunter, Who Played The ‘Peloton Husband,’ Speaks Out About The Backlash He’s Received

Sean Hunter, who played the part of the 'Peloton Husband' in the controversial commercial, recently commented on the matter.

Everyone has been talking about the recent Peloton holiday commercial that went viral in the news for all the wrong reasons. The advertisement, which was meant to sell an exercise bike, was received extremely poorly, with many people making fun of the ad online and others even dubbing it sexist.

Now, one of the actors from the clip, Sean Hunter, is speaking out about how all the recent intense backlash has affected him, according to CNBC News. Because the advertisement was so poorly received, he admitted being worried about how it will change his life from here on out.

Hunter is an elementary school teacher. He also just so happens to be the actor that played a major role in the now-infamous Peloton ad. In the video, he played the husband who surprised his wife with a pricey Peloton exercise bike on Christmas morning. The wife is initially hesitant to try out the new equipment, as she documents by video. However, she gives it a try and eventually embarks upon a life-changing fitness journey, thanks to the exercise bike. Before long, she is pedaling away furiously and waking up at the crack of dawn to work out. As the clip wraps up, she thanks her husband for gifting her with this incredible product.

Have you seen the Peloton commercial that’s gone viral? We asked our audience what they thought behind the controversy surrounding the commercial…What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/kPLq28iOIE — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) December 5, 2019

While the commercial is meant to place emphasis upon the positive effect the Peloton can have on a consumer’s health, many didn’t like the overall message it sends. Particularly, viewers were concerned about the way it portrays body image. Now, Hunter is worried that his career as an actor will struggle because of this advertisement.

“My 5 seconds of air time created an array of malicious feedback that is all associated with my face. My friend texted me today declaring that I’m ‘a symbol of the patriarch. As my face continues to be screen shot online, I wonder what repercussions will come back to me. As I continue to reflect on the commercial, I consider these thoughts: Why are people creating so many additional narratives to the story? Am I allowed to view the commercial positively after receiving such negative feedback? If recognized on the street, what will people’s first opinions be of me?”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this commercial was mocked online because few women would consider exercise equipment as a kind and thoughtful gift from their significant other. In addition, many that viewed the video felt that a gift like this would essentially be like telling a woman she needs to lose weight.