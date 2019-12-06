Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin Is A Smokeshow In Lavender Lingerie

Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin had her followers drooling as she shared a sizzling hot snap of herself in a lavender lingerie set from the brand’s Holiday 2019 collection.

The picture was taken in a vintage-looking space with mirrored surfaces all around the room, and plenty of gold accents to catch the eye. Barbara posed next to an ornate chair with a rich wood frame and silky upholstery. The Angel used the chair as a posing tool, and bent over with her derriere popped and her ample assets nearly spilling out of the cups of her bra.

Barbara’s brunette locks were down in a tousled bedhead style that added to the seductive vibe of the shoot, and her arms were braced on the wooden arm of the chair. The skimpy lingerie bottoms stretched over her hips and left much of her body exposed, and the bra top featured subtle details that added an extra dose of femininity to the lingerie set.

Barbara’s makeup was minimal, with neutral brown shadow on her stunning eyes and soft natural lips. Strands of her tousled hair obscured her face and she parted her lips for the photo. The brunette bombshell stared straight at the camera with a seductive look on her face. Her skin looked flawless in the shot, and the pose elongated the lines of her body, making her look even more statuesque.

Barbara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and within seven hours, the photo has received over 1.1 million likes. She didn’t provide much context in the caption, but her fans still filled the comment section with praise for her incredible beauty.

“I WASN’T PREPARED AT ALL FOR THIS,” one follower commented, unable to process the amount of sex appeal the photo oozed.

“She is goals!” another fan said, including a heart eye emoji in the comment.

One follower tagged Barbara’s boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse.

“You are so lucky,” they said.

Yet another follower couldn’t seem to contain her excitement.

“I’m literally INLOVE with you,” they admitted.

Whether she’s doing a photo shoot for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, or for another company or publication, Barbara is never afraid to flaunt her insane body. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the Hungarian hottie shared a sizzling black-and-white snap of herself in a skimpy outfit. She rocked a lace bra top that left little to the imagination as she posed with a retro phone, blocking her face from the sunlight in the dramatic shoot.