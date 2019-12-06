Reporter Who Asked Nancy Pelosi If She Hates Donald Trump Reportedly Left Fox After Sex Harassment Allegations

James Rosen now works for the pro-Trump Sinclair Broadcast Group after reportedly leaving Fox News under a cloud.

In a moment from her weekly press conference that quickly went viral on Thursday, a visibly angry House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admonished a reporter who asked her if she feels “hate” for Donald Trump. The reporter’s question came after Pelosi announced that she had directed the House Judiciary Committee to draw up articles of impeachment against the president.

The reporter who drew Pelosi’s anger was James Rosen, according to The New York Times. Rosen now works for Sinclair Broadcasting, a nationwide network of local TV stations that takes a strong pro-Trump editorial stance.

But until 2017, Rosen had worked at Fox News for 18 years as one of the conservative cable channel’s most respected national security correspondents. When he left the network, no reason was given for his departure.

According to a report by National Public Radio, however, when Rosen departed Fox News, he was facing a series of sexual harassment allegations.

A “legend” as a journalist inside Fox News, Rosen also had a reputation for “flirting aggressively with many peers,” according to the NPR report. The married Rosen was also accused of making “overt physical and sexual overtures” toward three female colleagues at Fox News, including a producer and two reporters, according to the outlet’s account.

In one incident, NPR reported, Rosen grabbed the breast of one of the women during a cab ride back from a post-work dinner.

In another incident alleged in the NPR report, Rosen forcibly kissed a female colleague as the two rode in an elevator together.

On Thursday morning, Pelosi had apparently concluded her press briefing and was exiting the podium when Rosen called out, “Do you hate the president?” according to the NYT account. Pelosi then stopped and addressed the reporter directly.

“Don’t accuse me,” the speaker said. “As a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone.”

Trump himself appeared to delight in the exchange, taking to his Twitter account less than one hour later, writing that Pelosi “just had a nervous fit,” as quoted by The New York Times.

Loading...

“I still pray for the president,” Pelosi told Rosen. “So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

But in his tweet, Trump said that he did “not believe” Pelosi when she said that she prayed for him.

“Not even close,” Trump wrote.

Rosen’s question to Pelosi about her supposed “hate” for Trump came one day after the Sinclair reporter appeared on a talk radio program, America First, hosted by former Trump counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka, who once appeared in the White House wearing a lapel pin with the insignia of the Hungarian nationalist group Vitezi Rend, according to an NBC News report. That group was described during World War II by the U.S. State Department as “under the direction of the Nazi government of Germany.”