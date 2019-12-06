‘Star Wars’-Themed Coca-Cola Bottles With Lightsabers That Actually Light Up Are Now Available

There's a catch, though -- the items are only available in Singapore in a very limited capacity.

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters in December, the merchandise has kicked up to the next level by Coca-Cola, according to Mashable.

Ahead of the movie release, Coca-Cola has released a limited edition bottle for their No Sugar range featuring lightsabers that light up. This means that fans will be able to have their very own mock battles prior to the movie being released.

There is some bad news, though. According to CNET, the product is only available in Singapore. In addition, only 8,000 bottles will be released, so it is truly a limited-edition item.

For those that are still keen, though, there is a special treasure hunt on offer that will help Star Wars aficionados track down these special treats across 45 hidden locations. After solving a riddle on Facebook and Instagram, fans will then receive a coupon that can be redeemed at special — and secret — “Gatekeeper” locations which will be situated near 7-Eleven stores in Singapore. Those who make it this far will then be able to hand in their coupon and redeem their very special prize. These treasure hunts will take place over the three weekends leading up to the December 21 release date for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Singapore.

There are two collectible bottles that will be made available. One will feature Kylo Ren and a red lightsaber and the other will show Rey with a blue one. And, considering just how few of these products will be available, it looks set to become a hot collectible item in the future.

Meanwhile, a separate report documented the technology behind the lightsaber bottles.

Loading...

According to Mothership, these limited-edition light-up bottles are a result of a battery-powered OLED that is inside the label on the Coca-Cola bottle. When touched anywhere on this label, the lightsaber will glow in either blue or red, depending on which version you have.

However, there is a lifespan to the product. It is believed that users will get around 500 turns with their bottle lightsaber before the glow stops working. Additional factors such as storage and shipping can also affect how many times the product works.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the upcoming movie is not the only Star Wars series getting some cool merchandise. Baby Yoda Products will also be available for purchase in the new year after fans went crazy for the new character featured in the Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian.