Ayesha Curry Shares Adorable Instagram Update Featuring Her Entire Family

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry had her 6.8 million Instagram followers charmed with an adorable snap featuring her entire family, including her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry.

The picture was taken in a home that may have been the Curry home, although Ayesha didn’t clarify that fact in her caption or in a geotag. The whole family sat on a crisp beige couch with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows visible behind them. A baby grand piano was also visible in the space, and one of her daughters had her feet on a marble coffee table in front of the couch.

The outfits that Ayesha and Stephen wore were the same as a previous snap she shared on Instagram, which only featured the two of them and not the kids. Ayesha rocked an orange top and pants, while Stephen wore black pants and an orange sweater. Ayesha had her hair done in braids and looked stunning.

She held their son, Canon, on her lap, while their daughters Riley and Ryan crowded on the couch as well. One of her daughters rocked a hat and black outfit, while the other wore a cute white dress with ruffled details. The whole family pursed their lips and exchanged kisses as they shared an intimate moment. The family dog sat on the couch as well, looking off into the distance, wearing a bandana on its neck.

Ayesha paired the photo with a heartfelt caption that reflected on the year and the milestones she celebrated, as well as the place she has in her heart for her family. Her fans absolutely loved the sweet post, and it received over 109,000 likes within just four hours, including one from fellow celebrity mom and entrepreneur Jessica Alba.

Her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post, with many loving the family vibe.

“Life goals right here,” one follower commented.

The brand GoDaddy, who Ayesha referenced in the caption, also left a comment on the post.

“It’s been an amazing year working with you, Ayesha. The amount you were able to achieve in just one year is truly staggering, and we cannot wait to see what next year brings you.”

“Such a sweet family,” another fan said.

“You have an amazing family! Keep breaking that glass ceiling!” another follower commented.

While she shares individual snaps that flaunt her killer style, Ayesha also posts plenty of content on Instagram that features the special people in her life. She occasionally posts pictures of her children and also posts plenty of shots of her with her husband as they hit the red carpet for events, or hit the town on date night. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a picture of the two of them on the red carpet at a charity event looking adorable and crazy in love.