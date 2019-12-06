New Charges Against R. Kelly Allege The Singer Paid Bribe Before Wedding To Aaliyah

Disgraced singer R. Kelly is making headlines once again for new allegations revolving around his marriage to late singer Aaliyah Dana Haughton. An indictment was filed against him by federal prosecutors Thursday morning reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Kelly met Aaliyah when she was only 12-years-old. He took her under his wing and worked with her on her hit song “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.” Their relationship has always been under much scrutiny due to the massive age-gap between the two. Rumors that Kelly was sexually grooming Aaliyah were frequent at the time of their musical collaboration.

According to the article, Kelly may have bribed an official for a fake I.D. The false identification was for a Jane Doe. Supposedly, this identification was used to get his marriage license to Aaliyah, who was only 15-years-old at the time of their wedding ceremony. Kelly and Aaliyah married in secret, but her family allegedly annulled their marriage after it came to light that the singer was underage.

“The U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment about who the fake ID was meant for, and the indictment didn’t mention the wedding, but a person familiar with the investigation confirmed the ‘Jane Doe’ was Aaliyah. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss details of the new charge and spoke on condition of anonymity,” states The Hollywood Reporter article.

The Chicago Tribune states that the legal age of consent to marry is 18 in the state of Illinois, which is where Kelly and Aaliyah’s ceremony took place in 1994. Kelly allegedly produced paperwork misidentifying Aaliyah’s age at the time as 18, despite her being a minor at the time.

Per the above article from The Hollywood Reporter, “Kelly’s attorney, Douglas Anton, called the latest charge against his client ‘ridiculous and absurd.'”

Pool / Getty Images

Loading...

The singer is currently being held without bond in federal custody already due to previous indictments filed against him in the summer. The bribery charges will be added to his current racketeering conspiracy charges in New York. He is currently awaiting trial.

Kelly was also indicted in Chicago this past February already for alleged witness tampering during his 2008 child pornography trial, reports The Chicago Tribune.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kelly’s current girlfriend, Jocelyn Savage, spoke out in defense of her significant other. Savage claimed that a recent Patreon post attributed to her was completely false. The post in question called the singer “controlling,” and many believed Savage was attempting to speak out a potentially abusive situation. Savage denies those allegations.