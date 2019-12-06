DreamDoll Goes Nude On A Swing In New Instagram Pic

DreamDoll shared a steamy new Instagram update today, as she opted to go completely nude while posing on an indoor swing. The stunner was spotted sitting on the wooden seat, as she held the chain on the left side.

She was seen sitting up in the Instagram photo with her feet on the ground, while her luxurious hair billowed down her right side. Thanks to the background being fairly dark, it was hard to see its length. However, fans have been seeing updates lately where the bombshell has been showing off her hair extensions.

DreamDoll faced her left shoulder to the camera, which left her sideboob on full display. A butterfly tattoo could be seen on her left hip. She wore dark lashes and dark lipstick, and was photographed inside a dimly lit room. The only light seemed to be shining on the rapper, as her left side glowed. Her hands were manicured.

She gave a sultry look with her lips parted. Beside her was a table with more swing chairs. There were clear glass vases with gold balls inside, and at least three lined the center of the table. The wall behind her was white, and featured posters of pineapples, strawberries, and more.

Fans had plenty of compliments for her in the comments section.

“@dreamdoll Your name fits you perfectly,” gushed a follower.

“YOU AIN’T HAVE TO DO ‘EM LIKE THIS,” exclaimed a second Instagram user.

Loading...

“You know I’m straight because I’m on ya HAIR! You look good gal,” raved a fan.

“Y’all her table is just so freakin cute and different like wtf!! Can i borrow it dream,” asked an admirer.

The tags revealed that the furniture was made by SwingTables, who makes the pieces for both outdoor and indoor use. They feature a metal frame, from which the swing chairs hang. The brand makes the tables with a variety of colors and finishes. One of the models, the SwingTable 2.0, retails for over $4,500. It seats four people, and is made with cedar.

As risqué as the photo was, it’s not the first time that the rapper has made a statement on social media. Previously, she wowed her fans with a bondage-inspired outfit that was extremely revealing. In fact, the outfit was mostly a bra and bottoms, with belts making up the majority of the outfit. She was seen wearing a leopard-print jacket, which was long and reached past her knees. Plus, DreamDoll wore a hat and brushed her hair behind her shoulders.