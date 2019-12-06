Mel B Flaunts Her Curves In Black And Leopard-Print Catsuit For New Instagram Video

Mel B is looking fierce in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared Boomerang clip, the entertainer is rocking a leopard-print and black catsuit with panels of animal-print and solid color that alternate throughout the piece. On the right side of her body, the leopard pattern dominates while its the opposite on the left. Two triangular panels meet at the middle around her waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure. There’s a cute bow detail at the center as well. It appears that she paired the look with black ankle boots but her feet are partially obscured in the clip.

Mel is wearing large gold hoop earrings with the ensemble. Her brown curly hair is parted in the middle and she’s sporting three cornrow braids on one side of her head.

In the caption, the woman who’s also known as “Scary Spice” let her 1.5 million fans know that she wears whatever she wants and doesn’t let the weather affect her fashion choices. But her caption didn’t indicate where her fans could source the catsuit for themselves.

The video has been viewed 100,000 times and more than 400 people have commented on it. In the comments, fans shared their approval for Mel’s unique catsuit.

“So cute, I want one,” one Instagram user said of the outfit.

“Wear what you want what you really really want,” another fan added, a clear play on the lyrics of the Spice Girls’ hit song, “Wannabe.”

“You look sensational beauty,” a third fan wrote, adding five red-heart emoji to their comment.

A fourth fan resorted to making up words to describe Mel B’s beauty.

“Fantabulously spectaculiciously AMAZING!!!” they wrote.

Several of the other comments were filled with collections of emoji meant to express a positive reaction to Mel B’s upload.

Mel B is no stranger to wearing animal-print catsuits, though. In a previous Instagram photo, she rocked one of those eye-catching one-piece outfits in tiger-and-leopard-print. The former America’s Got Talent judge added a black belt to the look and you can clearly see her sporting matching boots of the same color in the photo. She wore her natural curls in an afro and it looks like she’s wearing the same earrings that are pictured in her most recent upload.

The photo has attracted over 20,000 likes and 300-plus comments since it was posted on September 25. Unlike her latest Instagram photo, Mel B shared where she got the catsuit — a company called Jaded London.