‘Vikings’ Season 6 Episode 3 Preview: Lagertha Is Pulled Out Of Retirement Early

King Bjorn suffers a setback and Ivar the Boneless quizzes Prince Oleg about his planned invasion of Kattegat in the next episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Now that the two-hour premiere of Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings has passed, viewers are looking forward to seeing what will happen next in Episode 3. According to Carter Matt, fans can expect trouble brewing already regarding Lagertha’s (Katheryn Winnick) retirement and further details revealed about Ivar the Boneless’ (Alex Hogh Andersen) new friend, Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky).

While a synopsis for Episode 3 of Vikings has not yet been released, its title has been confirmed as “Ghosts, Gods and Running Dogs.” Along with this, a new trailer also details what fans can expect to see in the upcoming episode.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 6 premiere saw Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) grappling with whether or not he should assist King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen), who had been taken prisoner by King Olaf (Steven Berkoff). By the end of the premiere, Bjorn had decided to help free Harald. The new clip shows what appears to be Bjorn’s attempt at this. However, not everything seems to be going according to plan.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

King Harald is also featured in this clip and he does not look well. While Olaf helped Harald recover from wounds sustained in Season 5, it appears that Harald has been kept under lock and key ever since and the former king looks quite haggard as he asks if this is “the end.”

Also featured in the clip is Ivar’s continued relationship with Prince Oleg. It appears that in Episode 3 of Vikings, Ivar is determined to find out more about Oleg’s plan to invade Kattegat.

Finally, the clip features Lagertha, who vowed in the Season 6 premiere to never raise her sword again. Settling into retirement, the former shieldmaiden was looking forward to becoming a farmer in her final years. However, it appears that she will already be retrieving her sword from where she buried it and is preparing for another battle.

“We must all prepare for another attack,” Lagertha says.

Previously, a group of supporters of Ivar’s was branded and cast aside by King Bjorn. Later in the Season 6 premiere, they were seen looking down on Lagertha’s new residence and it is possible that Episode 3 will see them attack. Of course, viewers will just have to tune in next Wednesday night in order to find out for sure.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, December 11, at 9 p.m.