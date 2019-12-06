Lais Ribeiro Sizzles In Sexy Black Teddy On Instagram

Lais Ribeiro shared a sizzling new Instagram update today where she rocked black lingerie. It was a sheer teddy, which hugged her curves and allowed her to flaunt her toned body. The top featured lace edging, while the torso was decorated with a sheer floral design. Multiple cutouts were covered in see-through fabric, which added to the sex appeal. The model posed in the teddy, while her flowing robe fell down her arms.

The stunner wore her hair down in a middle part with soft waves. She glanced to her left, which left the right side of her face obscured by her locks, as she appeared to be looking far away. She wore dark red lipstick.

The photograph was shot from a low vantage point. Lais stood with her legs slightly parted, as she placed her weight on her right leg. Her arms were down by her side, as she slightly raised her left hand to reveal her palm. She accessorized with a bronze necklace and multiple necklaces. Her manicure was light pink.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen inside an elaborate room with very high ceilings. The walls were white, with molding accents throughout. There were two very tall arched windows, which allowed a ton of light to enter the room. There were sheer curtains placed in front of them, which diffused the light and created an ethereal feel in the photo. A crystal chandelier hung from the ceiling, the corner of which was captured in the frame.

Photographer Zoey Grossman was tagged in the post. She is known for working with Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and more.

The fans had lots of compliments for Lais in the comments section.

“You always shine the brightest of all the angels in my eyes Lais,” wrote a follower.

“I MEEEEAN LOOK THIS BEAUTY,” gushed an admirer.

“Jaw drop,” expressed a fan.

“Brazilian Queen,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Lais is from Teresina, state of Piaui, in Brazil. According to Du Jour, she landed her own first gigs by passing out flyers at the mall.

Recently, the bombshell showed off her toned bod in a different outfit. She opted for a neon green bikini, as she posed with her back to the camera. She was seen sitting on the edge of an outdoor pool, as her booty was half-submerged in the light blue water. She slicked her hair back into a low bun and accessorized with dark sunglasses.