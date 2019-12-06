NBC Launch ‘America’s Got Talent’ Investigation After Gabrielle Union Exit

The star called out a racist joke and a 'toxic' working environment and now isn't returning to the show.

TV channel NBC are now officially investigating America’s Got Talent following judge Gabrielle Union’s exit, reports CNN.

This investigation follows accusations that Union experienced a “racially insensitive” work environment. According to a report published in Variety, Union’s contract was potentially not picked up after she wanted the show’s producers to report a racist joke, which involved someone saying her hairstyles are “too black”.

Union also allegedly complained to producers following a comment made about Korean contestants by guest judge Jay Leno, the comedian and actor. The actress, along with fellow judge Julianne Hough, won’t be involved in the second season of America’s Got Talent, airing on January 6, 2020.

Union’s team met with NBC on Wednesday to discuss the workplace culture at AGT and how comments like this even came about in the first place.

The 47-year-old tweeted after the meeting.

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change,” she wrote.

NBC along with UK production company Fremantle and judge Simon Cowell’s company Syco, released a statement to CNN on Monday, December 2, promising they are working with the actress to “hear more about her concern”. Syco wholly owns AGT, NBC is just the distributor.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the company added.

An insider recently told The Inquisitr that the reason behind Gabrielle’s actions are, apart from fighting for her own rights, to address the “toxicity” she noticed after being on the show for a season.

Since speaking out, Union has seen an impressive amount of support from fans on social media.

“Continue to stand up for people who don’t have a voice or a platform, we love you, we are with you, the battle must continue,” one fan said.

“Gabrielle Union, queen, actress, unaging goddess, cheerleader, and amazing speaker, just told us that she received multiple notes about her hair being TOO BLACK while on the set of AGT. How many times do black women have to tell you that it’s not JUST a hairstyle,” another fan weighed in.

A former AGT judge, Howard Stern, also shared his thoughts on the matter on Sirius XM, calling Simon Cowell out for encouraging a “boy’s club”.

Union hasn’t spoken out much about the controversy specifically, apart from to say thanks for all the support she’s received. She did, however, share Aisha Tyler’s tweet, that no-one should fear being harassed or discriminated against at work on Giving Tuesday, promising she would donate to the Times Up movement.