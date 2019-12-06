WWE Alum Nikki Bella And Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev Get Cozy In Super Romantic New Photo

Retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella is cozying up to her boyfriend, former Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, in the latest photo on her Instagram page.

In the shared snapshot, Nikki and Artem are facing each other and she’s looking up at him as he holds her hands in his. Artem’s eyes are closed and his head is bent as if he’s leaning in for a kiss.

Nikki is wearing a black lace ball gown designed by bespoke evening wear and bridal designer, Rita Vinieris. Her straight black hair is down and looks sleek as it falls past her shoulders. The photo was shot in profile which obscures half of her face but it looks like Nikki has accentuated her eyes with dark liner and mascara. She also appears to be wearing dark red lipstick.

Artem is sporting a black velvet tuxedo with a matching bow tie in the romantic image. They’re standing on a winding cobbled street, lined with European-looking architecture.

In the caption, Nikki seemed to predict that her fans would think that the post was an engagement announcement but she indicates that this is not the case.

The photo has been liked close to 200,000 times and 1,700- plus Instagram users have commented on it since it was posted on Wednesday. In the comments section, fans gushed over the upload.

“Ok but y’all are the it couple rn!” one fan wrote. “No joke you guys are amazing!!!”

Another fan seemed to have initially thought that the photo was meant to announce that Artem had proposed.

“Oh man! I was so excited genuinely excited for you!” they confessed. “Things take time. As long as you’re happy.”

Other commenters also appeared invested in the idea of Nikki and Artem becoming husband and wife.

“Why not I wanna see ya married + babies,” a third Instagram user wrote.

A fourth fan speculated that an engagement announcement would happen at some point in the future.

“May not be right now… but this is totally your happily ever after,” they wrote.

Nikki posted two other photos of herself and Artem in the same setting and clothing as her most recent Instagram photo. A geotag on one of those prior Instagram uploads reveals that the idyllic photoshoot was done in the streets of Bourgogne, France. In that photo, she and her dashing beau are walking hand in hand as she holds up the hem of her dress and he wears a black coat slung around his shoulders.

The photo has attracted more than 60,000 likes since it was posted.