Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Her Sexy Body In A Tiny Fuchsia Bikini In Latest Video

American model Yaslen Clemente recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.1 million fans with a hot video and a similarly stunning outfit.

In the clip, which was sponsored by the energy drink brand, Bang Energy, Yaslen could be seen rocking a tiny, fuchsia-colored bikini to show off her amazing body. The bandeau-style top, which featured a metal ring in the center, allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

In addition to that, the outfit also enabled the model to flash a glimpse of her underboob as she continuously moved her body in the clip to strike different sultry poses while sipping the drink.

Yaslen’s thong-style bikini bottoms left little to the imagination of the viewers as she turned around to show off her almost-bare booty, a move that sent temperatures soaring among her fanbase. She also showed off her amazing thighs and well-toned legs through the minuscule garment.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for minimal makeup, which included a slick of gloss, defined eyebrows, and some mascara. Finally, she wore her highlighted tresses down and painted her perfectly-manicured nails with red nail polish. To ramp up the glamour, Yaslen opted for sparkly stud earrings and two dainty pendants.

The model decided not to include a geotag with her video, while in the caption, Yaslen wrote that she is relaxing and unwinding with Bang Energy. She urged her fans to follow the founder and CEO of the brand, Jack Owoc, on Instagram.

Within eight hours of going live on Instagram, the video has racked up more than 100,000 views, over 30,000 likes, and 440 comments, where followers showered the model with numerous compliments, proving her popularity on the platform.

“Now that’s what I call a perfect body. I am speechless,” one of her fans commented on the clip.

“Amazing figure. I can never get enough of your hotness, Yaslen. Keep posting,” another one chimed in.

“I love this bikini on you, looks very sexy!” a third follower posted.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer called the model the woman of his dreams.

“You are my dream woman [heart emoji] and I find you very sexy.”

Others filled the comments section with countless heart, kiss, fire, and peach emoji to express their admiration for the stunner.

Apart from Yaslen’s fans, the video was also liked by fellow models Natalia Garibotto, Hannah Palmer, Vanessa Christine, and Brittany Broderick, among others.