Anastasiya Kvitko Generates A Stir With A Tiny White Bikini & A New Bang Energy Drink Video

Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko, dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” of social media, just shared a new video that is raising temperatures. Fans of the 25-year-old buxom bombshell are used to seeing Anastasiya’s extreme hourglass figure in tiny outfits, but this latest post seems to be especially enticing.

Many popular Instagram influencers have been promoting the Bang Energy drink, and Anastasiya has joined in on the fun. The new video that she shared on Thursday afternoon was specifically to hype the drink, and she knew exactly how to catch everybody’s attention.

The clip shows Anastasiya walking along the beach, carrying a can of the energy drink in her hand. While plenty of her followers got the message regarding the drink, it was the revealing bikini she was wearing that generated most of the heat with this video.

Anastasiya’s new video started with her being filmed from behind as she stood in the sand. She had her long, brunette hair cascading down her back, blowing slightly in the breeze.

The Instagram model stood with one leg bent and her back arched to flaunt her curvy backside. She chose to wear a white bikini for this promotional video, and as is often the case with Anastasiya, it was small and revealing.

The clip shifted from one sultry pose to another as Anastasiya showcased her curves. She made sure to flaunt her iconic curvy derriere quite a bit, and the cut of the bikini top revealed plenty of cleavage.

Anastasiya smiled, pouted, and threw out sultry gazes as she tousled her hair and drank the Bang Energy drink. She took a few barefoot steps here and there in the sand.

Unsurprisingly, this new Instagram post was quickly embraced by her 10.2 million followers. In the first 45 minutes since Anastasiya first shared it, the clip has already been viewed about 45,000 times.

“Beauty and perfection,” praised one of the model’s fans.

“You have the best body of instagram,” noted another follower.

“beautiful wonder of nature,” wrote another.

“You are very beautiful like a goddess,” declared yet another fan of Anastasiya’s.

About a week ago, Anastasiya shared a different video promoting the energy drink. That clip garnered more than 1 million views, and it looks as if this new video is well on its way to matching that level of engagement.

Recent social media posts have shown the “Russian Kim Kardashian” toying with her hair color and flaunting her extreme hourglass figure in plenty of new sexy outfits. It appears that fans embrace whatever Anastasiya throws at her millions of followers, and the post from Thursday afternoon was no exception.