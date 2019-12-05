Sara Underwood Shows Off Ripped Abs In Purple Lacy Lingerie & NSFW Beanie

Sara Underwood cozied up in her home with a cup of coffee and a racy lingerie display in her latest Instagram share. In a photo posted to her account on Thursday afternoon, the model rocked a purple lacy set and a NSFW beanie.

The photo showed Sara sitting in a green arm chair in her rustic-looking, tiny home in the woods. The Playboy Playmate looked stunning in lace bralette that was entirely see-through and plunged deep into her chest, showing off her ample cleavage. The top also included thin strings that cut across her chest and hugged her closely.

Sara’s ripped abs were on full display in between the bralette and a pair of matching, high-waisted bottoms with a similar string cutout that rose above her belly button. The bottoms were equally as sheer and came up high on her thighs, showing off her long, toned legs.

The beauty accessorized the look with a black beanie sporting the expletive phrase “F*** off” in pink capital letters. Underneath the beanie, Sara’s blond hair was styled in straight strands that fell down her shoulders. In her hands, she held a green-and-brown coffee mug.

Sara sat up straight in the chair with her legs criss-crossed, further accentuating her hourglass figure. With her eyes closed, she held one hand up to her face and pursed her plump lips.

In the caption, Sara revealed that the lingerie set was the “Give You My Love” two-piece set from Fashion Nova, where she also bought the beanie. She also provided a progress update on her series Cabinland.

The post garnered more than 65,000 likes and just over 330 comments. Fans left a ton of praise for Sara in the comments section.

“You very beautiful Sara Underwood,” one fan said.

“Omg look at that killing beautiful body,” another user added.

“Wearing Fashionova [sic] like you’re doing it a favor wow. That purple really pops on you,” a third person wrote.

A few others said that they were excited to see the new season of her show. Some simply left emoji to express admiration for Sara.

We may be deep into the winter season now, but that hasn’t stopped Sara from showing off her stunning body in tight, revealing outfits. Earlier this week, the model rocked a cream-colored, long-sleeved crop top with a cutout at the back. She paired the top with blue-and-black plaid bottoms, which hugged her pert derriere closely.