Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Kisses Fiance Jozy Altidore As She Rocks A Black Swimsuit In Hawaii

Sloane Stephens is getting steamy with her fiance, soccer star Jozy Altidore, in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the tennis star is showing off her figure in a black one-piece swimsuit on a beach in Maui.

Sloane stands in some choppy waves at the beginning of the clip as Jozy looks at her from the shoreline. He later starts walking in for a kiss before picking her up and carrying her toward the sand as more smooches ensue. Sloane wraps her arms around her future husband’s neck and you can hear her giggling at his sensually chivalrous display.

As of this writing, the video has accumulated over 40,000 views and more than 200 people have commented on it. In those comments, several fans cheered on the couple’s show of affection.

One fan remarked that Sloane and Jozy were almost too hot to look at.

“Cover your eyes people, it’s getting HOT,” they wrote, though this wasn’t the only comment that said the clip might be too NSFW for the social media platform.

“That was definitely hot and definitely a mood,” a second commenter added.

Another admirer sent them best wishes for the future.

“Y’all are so cute,” they said. “I wish you all the happiness in world.”

But one person seemed to think that the relationship would jeopardize Sloane’s tennis career.

“Looks like we are not going to get that second grand slam,” they wrote.

Loading...

Based on the video’s tags, it looks like Sloane’s swimsuit is from a collaborative collection designed by travel/lifestyle brand Onia and luxury designer Diane Von Furstenberg. While she didn’t share the name of the design, it appears that she’s sporting their Lila swimsuit which retails for $225. It’s the only one-piece in the collection and features a wrap detail to the front and a metal ring.

Sloane’s most recent post isn’t the first time that she’s shared snippets of her Hawaii vacation. In a previous post, the 2017 U.S. Open winner wore a two-piece black swimsuit as she posed in the sand, pairing her bikini with a sheer black cover-up. In the photo, the tennis pro’s eyes were closed with her hands in her hair as she smiled contentedly, showing off the dimple in her left cheek.

The beach is located in Maui, just like the setting of her most recent Instagram video. ‘

This social media update from November 18 currently has over 25,000 likes and 310 comments.

“Watch more sunsets than Netflix,” she wrote in the caption.