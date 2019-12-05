Bebe Rexha Stuns In Tight PVC Corset On Jonas Brothers Tour

Bebe Rexha is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers and has been documenting her time on the road. On Thursday, the “I’m a Mess” songstress shared a photo of herself backstage at one of the venues on Instagram and looked all glammed up.

Rexha wore a gray short-sleeved T-shirt that had the word “pleasures” written across it. She rocked a tight black PVC corset over the top, which showcased her hourglass figure. She wore her blond hair down behind her ears and had jewels placed in the center of her middle parting. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper also accessorized herself with thin hoop earrings and hair clips.

Bebe stood in the middle of a doorway that was covered in a gold foil curtain, holding parts of the decoration in her hand and flashing a fierce expression directly at the camera lens. Behind her, a Jonas Brothers poster appeared to be stuck on the wall.

For her caption, Rexha kept it simple and used one black heart emoji.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 360,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be popular with her 10 million followers.

“That’s what a real woman looks like. Proud to look up to you,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” another shared, adding the eye-heart face emoji.

“Bebe. Yƒou are one in a million. Not only from your voice but for your beautiful generous heart aswell. Proud of you and your parents who have brought you up this way. Thank you,” a third fan remarked.

“Thank you for being such an inspiration,” a fourth follower commented.

Bebe has been on tour with the Jonas Brothers since August. The tour kicked off in Miami, Florida, on August 7 at the American Airlines Arena, according to their Instagram.

The “No Broken Hearts” hitmaker will continue supporting the “Sucker” band until later this month.

Meanwhile, Bebe is no stranger to wearing PVC garments.

The singer rocked a low-cut black latex top at one of the previous shows that showed off a lot of flesh. She paired the ensemble with pants and boots of the same color, also accessorizing herself with silver chains attached to her pants, a jeweled choker around her neck, and a black leather belt. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she told fans that she has been avoiding eating refined sugars and bad carbs in her caption. That Instagram post quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and proved to be a hit with her loyal following.