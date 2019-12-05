Jessica Biel ‘Humiliated’ After Justin Timberlake’s PDA With Co-Star And Won’t Visit Him On Set, Report Says

Justin Timberlake’s apology for his very public displays of affection with co-star Alisha Wainwright hasn’t fully repaired his tattered marriage to Jessica Biel, a new report claims.

Justin had been photographed getting very cozy with his Palmer co-star during an outing at a New Orleans bar with Alisha and other cast and crew members late last month, sparking speculation that he could be cheating on his wife. That was followed up by a series of reports that the two were seen together in private settings on the set of the movie and eventually prompted denials from the camps of both actors that there was anything romantic going on between them.

But with the reports not subsiding, Justin decided to apologize this week in the hopes of making things better. He took to Instagram to call his night out a lapse in judgment, emphasizing that nothing actually took place between the two.

As a source close to the couple told InTouch Weekly the apology has not done much to repair the damage and Justin’s marriage to Jessica is apparently at risk.

“As far as I know, Jessica has no plans to visit the New Orleans set,” a source exclusively told In Touch about where the pair stands now. “Justin is a mess. He’s trying to take it one day at a time. It’s very intense between them right now. Everything is up in the air.”

The source added that Jessica is “humiliated” by the public blow-up and has no plans to visit Justin on the set of the movie anytime soon but is continuing to put on a happy face in public.

“Just because she’s wearing [her ring] doesn’t mean she’s not mad,” another source told In Touch exclusively. “Jessica feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

The report went on to say that Justin has been trying to make amends by calling Jessica frequently from the set of the movie and avoiding interaction with Alisha anytime the two don’t have a scene together.

That was not the case in the immediate wake of the scandal. As The Inquisitr reported, just a few days after the two were photographed together at the Bourbon Street bar, Alisha was spotted leaving Justin’s trailer on the set of the movie. She was seen talking on a cell phone as she exited the trailer, which Justin left a short time later. Justin was not wearing his wedding ring at the time, the report claimed.