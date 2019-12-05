‘Playboy’ Vixen Kindly Myers Sizzles In Pink Lingerie: ‘Casually Walking Around My House’

Kindly Myers is proving that she can look sexy in just about any outfit with her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Myers leaves virtually nothing to the imagination in all of her photos, rocking sexy bikinis, dresses, and skimpy lingerie. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the bombshell struck a hot pose in her house.

In the photo, the model could be seen walking down a hall, posing front and center. She wore her long, blond locks loose and straight as they fell down well past her chest. Like she normally does in her photos, the Playboy model rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and subtle pink lipstick. The stunner left little to the imagination in a revealing two-piece lingerie set.

The top of the NSFW ensemble was hot pink and came adorned with a white flower pattern all over. It appeared to be a push-up bra as the model flaunted ample amounts of cleavage in the red-hot look. The bottoms of the sexy ensemble barely covered her modesty and showed off her toned and tanned legs. To complete the look, the bombshell sported no accessories except for her simple cross necklace. She even went barefoot and seemed to be on her tiptoes. Her white manicured nails were also visible in the shot.

In the caption of the photo, the model gave credit to her photographer. Since the post went live, it’s earned Myers a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 21,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Most of the comments came from fans who were raving over her killer body. A few more followers commented on the post to ask where she got the lingerie, while others simply commented using the flame emoji.

“Around the world booty, hot and sexy,” one follower commented on the photo, adding a few flame emoji.

Loading...

“So sexy love!!! Wow, you are something else,” a second fan added.

“She is the very definition of a dream girl. I love you baby,” gushed a third fan.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers sizzled in another barely-there ensemble, that time a black swimsuit with a thong back. In the photo, the model was sprawled out on the floor, playfully running her hands through her hair and flaunting her amazing body. Like her most current shot, that one earned her rave reviews from fans.