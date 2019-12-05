Ashley Benson Gets Naked In New Instagram Photo

Former Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson posed nude in a sultry, black-and-white image that she shared on Instagram on December 5. The photo appeared to be a follow-up to the recent picture she posted where she is soaking wet.

In the new photo, she arched her back, her bare derrière hidden only slightly by a long, black coat. She stared at the camera seductively with her wet bangs dripping over her face. Due to the way she angled her body, the left part of her chest was exposed.

She wore smudged black eyeliner and two earrings — a hoop and a stud in her left ear. To complete the barely-there ensemble, she wore a loose bracelet, a ring on every finger, and black, thigh-high boots.

Celebrities and fans alike rushed to the comments section to discuss the sultry photo. Her 20.2 million followers had a lot to say about the image. Even her girlfriend, Cara Delevigne, had something to say.

When actress Rachel Brosnahan commented with a wow-face emoji, Cara was there to gush over her girlfriend.

“Tell me about it,” Cara wrote in response.

Others were pleasantly surprised by the image, writing their reactions in all-caps.

“WAIT WHAT,” one follower wrote.

“YAAAAASSSS ASHLEYYYYY,” enthused another.

“DAMN KWEEN,” a third fan commented.

While Ashley’s Instagram features some alluring shots, this photo is by far the most seductive — and the most bold — she has posted.

Cara recently revealed Ashley as her #WomanCrushWednesday, sharing multiple sultry Instagram photos of the actress.

In the series, Ashley modeled Privé Revaux sunglasses. In the first image, Ashley appeared to be braless, rocking a white tank top that settled just below her underarm, enough to see the “CD” tattoo that she got for Cara. Her caramel-colored locks fell over her shoulder as she seemed to pull a black faux fur shawl over her arms. Her sunglasses were rectangular, black, and opaque.

In the second photo, this one black-and-white, her shirt rode up on her stomach, enough for fans to catch a glimpse of her toned physique. She wrapped the black shrug around her body as she looked down at the ground, wearing a different pair of glasses — this time with see-through lenses, but still rectangular.

In the final picture, Ashley looked straight at the camera with her brown sunglasses fixed on the bridge of her nose, slightly below her line of vision. Her hair swirled around her face.

The series garnered more than 1 million likes on Cara’s Instagram. Ashley’s nude photo may get the same — at the time of this writing, her photo already has over half a million likes.