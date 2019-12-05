Pussycat Dolls Set To Release A New EP In January

The Pussycat Dolls performed together for the first time in over a decade last week on The X Factor in the U.K. — and have more coming for fans.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” songstresses not only sang a medley of their greatest hits — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” and “When I Grow Up” — but also treated viewers to a brand new unreleased song, “React.” According to US Magazine, the group isn’t stopping there. They plan to release a new EP.

The project remains untitled for now but is scheduled to drop in January. It will be their first full-length project since Doll Domination released in 2009.

The group signed a new major management deal with First Access Entertainment ahead of their reunion announcement.

According to Billboard, the “I Hate This Part” hitmakers released two studio albums in their heyday — PCD and Doll Domination. Both climbed into the top five on the U.S. Billboard 200 Albums.

On the Hot 100, they had 11 songs enter the chart. Their highest-charting single, “Don’t Cha” featuring Busta Rhymes, reached No. 2.

Five of the original members, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Nicole Scherzinger, are taking part in the reunion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the group’s manager, Robin Antin, explained that it wasn’t the right time for Melody Thornton to be a part of the group this time around. However, Antin said the doors are always open for her to re-join. Thornton has yet to speak on the matter herself.

The remaining five performers will embark on a tour starting next year to support their old and new music. They will kick off the tour in Dublin, Ireland, and will visit numerous cities across the U.K. On April 17, they are scheduled to play London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Since then, they have announced that they will be going Down Under later that month. The “Whatcha Think About That” chart-toppers will perform a total of seven shows across Australia and New Zealand.

With the news of a comeback confirmed, fans took to social media to express their excitement.

“The Pussycat Dolls have reunited and all is right in the world. #PCDReunion,” one user wrote.

“THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS BETTER PERFORM ALL THEIR SONGS FROM “DONT CHA” TO “HUSH HUSH”!!!!! MY 12-YEAR-OLD GAY A** IS SHAKING NOW” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“I’m sorry but did ya’ll hear that the Pussycat Dolls are performing for the first time in 10 years. I’ve been a fan for years, even having my room plastered in posters! All I wanna do is cry. It’s been so long girls!” a third fan remarked.

“PCD have reunited. I am dying!! My teenage heroes are back!” a fourth account declared.