Cosplay Model Erica Fett Sports Revealing Lace Lingerie In Throwback Photo

The cosplayer sizzled in her skimpy lingerie set.

On Thursday, December 5, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The throwback pictures were taken by the professional photographer known as Gaunted in what appears to be a living room. The 31-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in an iridescent lace bra and a pair of matching underwear from the clothing brand Honey Birdette. Much to the delight of her audience, the skimpy lingerie left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to see the entirety of Erica’s impressive tattoo collection. The model accessorized the sultry look with a delicate silver ring and her signature hoop nose ring.

Throughout the photoshoot, the cosplayer changed up her poses and expression. The first image shows Erica kneeling on a couch with her hand on her thighs. She tilted her head slightly, as she gazed seductively into the camera. The following photo is a close-up shot, wherein the model looks off into the distance.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The application included cool toned eye shadow, peach blush, and matte nude lipstick.

In the caption, the cosplayer asked fans to let her know which of the two photos they preferred.

Many of her admirers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photoshoot in the comments section.

“The second one because your beautiful face looks better,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Both! They both have their own merits and you are so photogenic that it’s difficult to decide a best,” added a different devotee.

“Both shots, amazing… but the close up is BREATHTAKING (fashion magazine or poster quality exquisite),” said another commenter.

“Honestly got to go with the close up… Rocking body of course but those eyes are hypnotic!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to quite of few of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the social media star has a tendency to post racy content on Instagram. Recently, the beauty uploaded a particularly tantalizing photo, in which she wore a plunging, burgundy top. In the post, she also showed off her new teal highlights. That picture has been liked over 76,000 times since it was shared.