1.4 Million Toyotas, Hondas And BMWs Recalled After Airbags Explode, Shooting Shrapnel Everywhere

The faulty airbags have reportedly caused deaths and injuries.

Around 1.4 million vehicles have been recalled after problems with airbags were found in various car brands, reported People magazine.

The car brands being recalled include BMW, Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors and Volkswagen‘s Audi division.

Produced by Takata Corporation, the vehicles were recalled on Wednesday because of defective airbags, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency estimates that around 41.6 million vehicles have previously had to be recalled due to problematic Takata airbags.

What makes this time different from previous recalls is that it only affects cars that have non-azide driver airbag inflators. The issue means that these types of airbags will either fail to inflate or explode when they are triggered, causing a risk of injury or death to drivers and passengers.

A spokesperson from the NHTSA explained what could happen in the most extreme circumstances.

“In extreme cases the inflator explodes, shooting shrapnel toward vehicle occupants. Due to a manufacturing issue, the NADI inflators may absorb moisture, causing the inflators to rupture or the air bag cushion to underinflate. In the event of a crash necessitating air bag deployment, an inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants.”

“An underinflated air bag may not properly protect the occupant.”

Addressing owners of these vehicles, the NHTSA is urging people to take responsibility for their safety.

“Tens of millions of vehicles with Takata air bags are under recall. Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause these air bags to explode when deployed. Such explosions have caused injuries and deaths. On December 4, 2019, a separate group of 1.4 million vehicles were recalled because of defective Takata air bags. Unlike the air bag inflators in the larger Takata recalls, these vehicles contain Non-Azide Driver Inflators. The defect in the NADI inflators can result in the inflator either exploding or underinflating during deployment. NHTSA urges vehicle owners to take a few simple steps to protect themselves and others from this very serious threat to safety.”

An Arizona man who died in March this year was the 16th person in the U.S. and the 24th worldwide to die due to the faulty Takata airbag inflator, according to USA Today. When triggered, the airbag of his Honda Civic reportedly exploded, hitting him with shrapnel.

The defective airbags in Wednesday’s recall were reportedly produced by Takata between the years 1995 and 1999. To see whether a car is included in the recall, owners can go to the NHTSA’s website or call the vehicle’s safety hotline on 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).