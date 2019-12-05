Gwen Stefani Rocks Sexy Santa Dress On Instagram To Promote Upcoming Christmas Special

Gwen Stefani is gearing her fans up for the return of her NBC holiday special You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

The pop star shared a sizzling snap today from the prime time event, which originally aired in 2017 following the release of her fourth studio album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The photo saw the 50-year-old surrounded by six female backup dancers on stage as she held the microphone close to her mouth. Fans who have already seen the special will recall that she was performing “Santa Baby” in that shot.

The ladies all looked incredible in their holiday-themed garb, but it was Gwen who took center stage in a sexy Santa dress that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The famous blond’s strapless dress was made of a sparkly red material that glistened under the bright spotlights. It was adorned with a white feather detail along both the top and bottom hemlines. A thick, black belt was cinched high on her hips, helping to accentuate Gwen’s hourglass silhouette and trim waist.

Upping the ante of the star’s eye-popping outfit was the garment’s dangerously short length. It just barely hit the middle of her thighs to expose a teasing glimpse of her toned legs, which were mostly covered by a pair of shiny black thigh-high boots.

The “I’m Just A Girl” singer added even more bling to her festive outfit with a pair of bejeweled, elbow-length gloves that boasted a striped pattern similar to that of a candy cane. Around her neck, she tied a thin, green scarf in a dainty bow.

To complete her look, Gwen wore a bedazzled Santa hat on top of her platinum locks, which were styled down and spilled over her shoulder. She also sported a full face of makeup that included red lips, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara to make her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the songstress’s throwback snap with love. The post has earned over 17,000 likes within two hours of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many expressed their excitement for Gwen’s holiday television event.

“Your Christmas special is the best! I loved everything from the amazing music to the stunning costumes and the funny skits,” one person wrote.

“GXmas is the best thing ever!!” said another.

“This was my all time favorite holiday show last year. I recorded it and watched it well into February. SOOO glad it’s on again this year. My family and I will be watching,” commented a third.

]Gwen’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas special will air in two weeks, but fans, fortunately, did not have to wait that long to hear the “Hollaback Girl” belt out some of her holiday tunes. Wednesday night, the beauty kicked off NBC’s annual Christmas In Rockefeller Center special, during which she rocked a fishnet top and corset for a performance of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which also featured her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.