Miley Cyrus Sizzles In Throwback Christmas Performance: ‘It’s Been More Than A Silent Night’

Miley Cyrus shared a throwback video of herself at age 23 singing “Silent Night,” and she noted that recovering from her recent vocal cord surgery is keeping her silent for far longer than one night.

In the video, Miley sat atop a gorgeous, white grand piano with white Christmas trees decked in white lights sitting behind it against a glowing blue backdrop. The singer wore a short, strapless red dress with a sweetheart neckline trimmed in white satin with a small bow on one side. She wore white high heels and crossed her legs as she sang a heartfelt rendition of “Silent Night.” The “Party In the USA” singer wore a red-and-white poinsettia headband in her short, blond hair. Miley wore deep red lipstick and sparkly gold eye shadow. She accessorized the holiday look with pearl stud earrings.

At the piano, Paul Schaffer, who was part of David Letterman’s late-night talk show, wore a white suit with dark glasses as he expertly played along with Miley’s singing. She sang “Silent Night” in 2015 for the Bill Murray Netflix Christmas special, A Very Murray Christmas, according to a report from Glamour. Sofia Coppola directed the special.

In her caption, Miley mentioned that she’s had to be silent for far more than one night, and she also put three Christmas tree emoji. Her followers on the popular social media website gave her some love, and within an hour, more than 346,000 people hit the “like” button. Nearly 1,000 fans also took the time to drop an encouraging message to Miley in the comments section.

“My friend, you are a legend queen,” wrote one fan who replied to the stunning video.

“I wish I could sing with you, Miley,” a second follower replied with fire emoji and a tear emoji.

“I absolutely love yours and Noah’s voices! Beautiful!” wrote a third thrilled fan who also enjoys Miley’s younger sister, Noah Cyrus.

“Hi baby, I know you probably won’t see this, but today is my Birthday! So I was wondering if you could wish me a happy birthday. It would mean a lot to me. You’re an inspiration to me. I love you,” a fourth hopeful follower wrote and included three heart emoji, but so far, the singer hasn’t wished him happy birthday yet.

