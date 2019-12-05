‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Rocks Red-Hot Bikini In Sexy Christmas Snap

Bri Teresi shared a new update to her Instagram feed that proves she is more than ready for Christmas.

The American Maxim model took to the popular social media app on Wednesday to tease her 627,000 Instagram fans with a sweltering snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini and a Santa Claus hat.

In the shot, Teresi is lying on her back on a rocky terrain by a beach in San Diego, California, according to the geotag she included with the post.

Teresi is wearing a two-piece bathing suit in a deep blood-red color. The bikini top features a classic triangle cup with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders. The top boasts an underwire structure that causes it to push against Teresi’s chest, helping accentuate her ample cleavage. Meanwhile, a low-cut neckline dips on her chest, further exposing her assets.

Teresi teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose straps sit high on her sides, highlighting her full, wide hips.

The post is actually an ad for Manscaped, a brand that focuses on men’s below-the-belt grooming and hygiene, according to its website. In the caption, Teresi explained that her fans can enjoy 20 percent off their purchase plus free shipping by using her special code.

A promotional newspaper in addition to other products sponsored by Manscaped can be seen in the foreground next to the model.

For the snapshot, Teresi posed with both legs bent and her left foot off the ground. Her Santa Claus hat was covering most of her hair, though a few loose strands could be seen near her left shoulder. Teresi shot a fierce look at the camera as it captured her from above. She was wearing black mascara and some eyeshadow, which added extra depth to her gaze. A dark shade on her lips completed her dramatic makeup.

The post proved popular, attracting more than 9,000 likes and upwards of 150 comments, at the time of writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to shower the Maxim model with compliments and emoji, while sharing their admiration for her.

“Beautiful santa,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a face with heart-eyes emoji.

“Just yesssss,” said another user, following the comment with a fire emoji.

“Omg what a beautiful Santa baby,” a third fan raved, topping off the message with a red heart, a Santa Claus and a fire emoji.