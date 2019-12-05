‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Defends Allowing Her Three-Year-Old Daughter To Sleep In A Crib On Instagram

Meghan posted a controversial photo to Instagram.

Meghan King Edmonds faced backlash earlier this week after sharing a photo on her Instagram story that featured her three-year-old daughter, Aspen Edmonds, sleeping in a round crib. Shortly thereafter, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member fought back.

As a report from Us Weekly magazine on December 4 revealed, Meghan was met with backlash from fans who did not think the toddler should be sleeping in such a small bed, especially when she has access to a more appropriate toddler bed. However, despite the criticism from her online audience, Meghan has no plans to ban her daughter from spending time in her crib every now and then.

“Yep she’s in her crib. She climbs out when she wants and occasionally sleeps in her toddler bed but tonight Baby Alive had already claimed the (not-so-coveted) bed so [Aspen] opted for her too-small sleep sack, dock-a-tot, and wayyyy too small round crib,” Meghan explained.

According to Meghan, her daughter is a “firecrackin individual” and when it comes to the criticism she has received over her choice of bed, Meghan told her Instagram fans and followers that she would challenge any one of them to take on her child.

Meghan shares three-year-old Aspen and one-year-old twins Hayes and Hart with her estranged husband Jim Edmonds, who filed for divorce after five years of marriage in October. As fans have likely seen, rumors began swirling in regard to an allegedly inappropriate relationship Jim was having with one of his nannies after the split, which both he and the nanny denied.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan also recently faced backlash on Instagram after sharing a post about her role as a mom and suggesting she was doing a great job of it on that particular day.

After sharing the post, Meghan was met with a fan who told her that it is “easy” to be a good mom when you have four nannies. However, according to Meghan, the information recently shared online in regard to her supposed use of four nannies is simply incorrect. In fact, it’s way off as she has just one person helping her out at a time so that she is able to work or take her son Hart, who was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage in July, to therapy.

” I wish I had [four] nannies at once — or even [four] nannies in general! That sounds divine!” she added.