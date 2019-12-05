Violet Summers Shows Off Her Perfect Model Body In A Skimpy Swimsuit

American model Violet Summers, who is no stranger to showing off her assets on Instagram, recently took to her page and treated her fans to a new sultry swimsuit picture.

In the snap, the 20-year-old model could be seen rocking a printed, high-cut swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline. The risqué ensemble allowed the hottie to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts while she also flashed her enviable thighs and slender waist.

Staying true to her signature style, the stunner decided to wear minimal makeup. The application included a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of nude blush, and matching eyeshadow that enhanced the model’s beautiful features.

She wore her brunette tresses down and decided not to wear any jewelry to keep it simple, yet sexy. To pose for the hot snap, the model tilted her head toward the right side, closed her eyes, and flashed a smile. She kept one of her hands on her waist while she placed the other one on the railing of a balcony where she stood to soak up the sun.

According to the geotag, the location of the snap was Westin Kierland Resort & Spa — an inspiring retreat located in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.

In the caption, Violet informed her 2.6 million fans that she is heading to Los Angeles to spend the weekend. She also urged her fans to visit the link in her bio to stay updated with all of her adventures.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 25,000 likes and over 400 comments where fans and followers praised the hottie for her beauty and showered her with numerous compliments.

“That’s cool and you are looking fine,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the baddies of them all?” another one wrote.

“Wow, you [are] so perfect, baby,” a third fan chimed in.

Loading...

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that Violet has the hottest body on Instagram.

“The hottest body on Instagram! Look out LA; she’s cute, she knows it, and she’s coming in like a storm.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “true goddess,” “amazing figure,” and “simply irresistible” to express their admiration for the model. Some opted for a more millennial way of praising the hottie and used heart, kiss, and fire emoji instead of long sentences.

Apart from her regular fans, Violet’s picture was also liked by many of her fellow models and Instagram influencers. Some of the names include Italia aka Toochi Kash, Ana Lorde, and Aussie bombshell Vicky Aisha.