Hannah Palmer Proves Her Breasts Are Real In New Instagram Video

Hannah Palmer has apparently been dealing with internet trolls who are claiming that her breasts are fake. However, she put those rumors to rest in her newest Instagram video. The blonde was videotaped being examined by a well-known plastic surgeon named Dr. Garth Fisher, who previously confirmed that Tyra Banks’ breasts are also natural. Some may also recognize him from his five-year run on Extreme Makeover between 2002 and 2007.

The doctor briefly introduced himself and explained what he was doing, before completing a quick examination. He immediately concluded that Hannah is all natural with no implants. He also let her know that she’s “lucky” and “fortunate.”

The stunner was seen sitting in a gray chair, as she wore a black bra and a red skirt. The bra featured scalloped edges, while her skirt was high-waisted. It was a red plaid design. She wore her hair down in a left side part, with her locks done in luxurious curls. She brushed some of her hair in front of her shoulders.

The social media sensation appeared to be wearing little makeup, if any. Plus, she wore small dangle earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. Her navy blue manicure popped.

The news that her chest is real is nothing surprising for Hannah, but she looked happy as the video wrapped up. No doubt she was looking forward to uploading the clip for her haters to see.

Fans flooded the comments section with a variety of messages. There were many people who congratulated her on providing proof.

“BOOM!!! people just can’t seem to believe that when you have something so great…how it could possibly be real. You’re so stunning love you,” gushed a follower.

“Never doubted you. So Beautiful Hannah!” raved an admirer.

“Great job to silence the haters,” wrote a fan.

However, not everyone felt the same way.

“It’s bullsh*t you felt that you had to do this in the first place,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

It’s hard to know what the critics were saying before, but it would seem difficult to pick on Hannah for implants from here on out.

And speaking of her chest, it’s something she’s not shy about flaunting. Just yesterday, Hannah posted a bikini pic that likely caught many fans’ attention. The navy blue top was arguably too small, as her chest fell out on the sides. It had gold hardware in the center. She was seen posing outdoors by a pool, with the photo being taken on a cloudy but bright day.