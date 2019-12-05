Kate Beckinsale Stuns In White And Black Formal Wear With Daring Thigh-High Slit

Kate Beckinsale looked like a knockout in her most recent photo posted to her Instagram page. The actress shared a press photo from a red carpet appearance where she wore an ethereal-looking strapless white top paired with a high-waisted black skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. The skirt appears to have been made from a sequined fabric and sparkled in the photo. The white top consisted of layers of petal-shaped white fabric that created a floral design covering her chest and torso.

According to the tags on the photo, the ensemble is by Russian design house Yanina Couture.

Kate wore her auburn-streaked dark brown hair down past her shoulders in soft waves. She kept her makeup simple, opting to accentuate her eyes with dark liner, mascara, and shimmery neutral eyeshadow. On her lips, the actress chose to wear what appears to be a tinted gloss.

The post accumulated close to 15,000 likes and over 150 comments within just 15 minutes. After an hour, the number of likes more than doubled.

In the comments section, fans raved over the Widow actress’s physical beauty.

“What a beautiful, lovely lady!!” one fan wrote before adding a kissing face emoji and a red heart emoji.

Another fan was a little bit more effusive with their praise.

“God, what a gorgeous woman,” added a third Instagram user.

A fourth follower marveled at the 46-year-old actress’s youthful good looks.

“You get better with age!” they wrote. “What’s your secret?!”

A lot of the other comments were collections of emoji and more generic expressions of praise for her physical attractiveness.

According to the actress’s caption, she wore the outfit to a glitzy event in Munich, Germany called Mon Cherie Barbara Tag. Just Jared reports that Kate was there to present a check alongside TV presenter Frauke Ludowig and the director of Ferrero Germany, Carlo Vasallo. Kate’s caption indicated that they awarded the money to German musician Peter Maffay for charity work that focuses on traumatized children.

Kate also wore the stunning formal wear in a previous photo in which she sat on a couch with one leg exposed. Her most recent upload gives fans a better look at the details of her outfit, hair, and makeup.

“White leather sofa, heels and a box of boozy chocolates-basically the Chiswick version of Keith Richards hits Munich,” she wrote in the caption.

That social media update currently has over 160,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments.