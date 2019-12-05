Megan Thee Stallion Twerks In Concert In Fiery New Instagram Video

Megan Thee Stallion just performed in her hometown of Houston, Texas, and she certainly gave the audience a show. The “BIG OLE FREAK” rapper dropped it low and shook her booty numerous times on stage, working and twerking hard for the crowd.

The college student radiated confidence as she commanded the stage with her dancing and fierce attitude, spitting her underground track hard.

“From head to toe, I’m a bad motherf*cker, I’m about that, so watch what you say motherf*cker,” she rapped.

IGTV featured clips of her Houston show, mostly featuring the rapper spitting rhymes and shaking her derrière and dropping it to the floor. Her background dancers were also heavily featured in the video, particularly when Megan Thee Stallion grinded on them.

For the show, she wore a sparkly silver fringed bra that flaunted her cleavage, extremely tight and extremely small Daisy Dukes and white thigh-high, go-go-esque boots. At one point, she rocked a cowboy hat.

The bra looked exactly like the top she shared in a video just the other day, emanating a silver glimmer. In that video, she also wore a cowboy hat similar to the one she wore in the Houston video.

All of her fans — including famous artists such as Lizzo and Normani — were all about the video, leaving comments left and right.

“Turn tf up!!!!!!” Lizzo wrote.

“Texas forever,” Normani, who is from Houston, said.

Editor’s Note: There is NSFW and sexually explicit language in this video.

In addition to her rap game — “HOT GIRL SUMMER” was the theme of summer 2019 — and her status as a college student, Megan Thee Stallion is also known for her twerking. In the one-minute video shared on social media, almost every clip was of her isolating her booty and shaking it up and down. In one moment, her denim hot pants rode up so high that her fans could see a glimpse of her backside as she danced.

Megan Thee Stallion often shares videos from her concerts on Instagram. Before the Houston video, she shared clips from her Detroit show on the app.

In that video, there were scenes of the rapper in her dressing room, getting ready before the show and drinking some liquor. Once onstage, of course, Megan Thee Stallion went hard as she always does, spitting her rhymes into the microphone and twerking everywhere. Her dancers were heavily involved in the show, as they got on the floor and twerked as well.