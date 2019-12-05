Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Shows Off Killer Body At The Beach

Devin Brugman posted a new update to her Instagram feed in which she shared with her 1.3 million fans that she is currently Down Under.

On December 4, the American bikini model took to the popular social media platform to upload a photo of herself enjoying the beach in a tiny swimsuit that put her killer figure on full display.

In the photo, Brugman sat in the sand on a leopard-print towel. The geotag paired with the post informs fans that she was at Bondi Beach in Sydney. The Hawaiian native was wearing a cream-colored two-piece bathing suit that boasted a delicate striped pattern. The top featured a classic triangle cut with thin straps that tied behind her neck. The cups were small, allowing quite a bit of the model’s ample cleavage to be seen.

Brugman teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tied on the sides. The bottoms sat below her bellybutton, leaving her toned abs exposed. According to the tag, her bikini is from Monday Swimwear, a brand she launched in 2014 with her friends and business partner Natasha Oakley, as The Inquisitr has previously reported.

A quick look on the label’s website shows that the print Brugman wore is called the Sand Stripe.

Brugman posed by sitting with her knees apart. She looked down at the towel with her lips slightly parted in a half-smile. Her brunette tresses were swept over to one side and styled down in natural waves that fell over her right shoulder. The model appeared to be wearing some eye makeup and a cherry tint on her lips.

Lying next to the model on the towel was what looks to be a sarong boasting the same Sand Stripe print from her bathing suit. Also scattered around were a wide-brimmed straw hat, a straw beach purse, and black sunglasses.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within about a day, the photo garnered more than 35,800 likes and upwards of 288 comments. Users of the social media app praised her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Awesome bikini!!!” one user raved, adding a string of hands raised emoji before continuing the comment. “Wonderful model.”

“Wow Dev!” wrote another fan, trailing the words with a fire emoji and a couple of hand signs.

“Beach babe,” a third user chimed in, including a sparkle emoji at the end of their comment.