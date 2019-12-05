Colombian Fitness Model Nicole Borda Flaunts Perky Derriere In Red Lingerie

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing lingerie set.

On Thursday, Colombian fitness model Nicole Borda drove fans wild by uploading yet another provocative photo on Instagram.

In the picture, the 23-year-old posed on a bed adorned with plaid pillows. She is seen lying on her stomach, propping her head up with her hand. The social media star looked away from the camera, as she held onto a white teddy bear.

The tan and toned model flaunted her fabulous figure in a red bra and pair of matching thong underwear from the clothing brand Adore Me. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination. Her perky derriere was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Nicole’s sizable, black ink tattoo on her rib cage. She kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette beauty styled her long locks in a sleek middle part and enhanced her natural beauty with minimal makeup. The application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer stated that she wanted more plush toys to curl up with during the winter months. The beauty proceeded to tease fans, asking if they would be interested in cuddling with her.

Unsurprisingly, fans flocked to the comment section, expressing their desire to take the place of her teddy bear.

“I got you baby I’ll be your life size teddy bear so we can cuddle,” assured one commenter.

“I would like to be your cuddle bear [you’re] looking sexy,” added a different devotee.

Many of Nicole’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“The most beautiful [woman] in the world,” wrote a follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are a goddess, you are really beautiful from head to toe and you have beautiful eyes, a lovely smile, you are very sexy, a great woman,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 42,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Nicole has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. As fans are aware, she often shares sizzling snaps of herself with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. Recently, she posted a rather racy photo, in which she wore a figure-hugging red latex dress from the company Oh Polly. That picture has been liked over 51,000 times since it was uploaded.